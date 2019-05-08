STX COO Tom McGrath Exits, Will Remain Senior Adviser At Studio

Click to Skip Ad
Deadline has confirmed that STX Entertainment chief operating officer Thomas McGrath is stepping down, but will remain a senior adviser at the company.

He’s been at Bob Simonds’ mini-major since its ramp up. McGrath left his post on Monday.

McGrath is reportedly planning a return to the Broadway space, where he has a notable background including Tootsie which recently opened.

Variety first had the news on McGrath’s departure. No more details were provided by STX.

The news comes in the wake of STXfilms’ much-anticipated foray into feature animation UglyDolls tanking with a $8.6M domestic opening. STX is opening eOne’s Poms this weekend. They acquired the pic’s U.S. rights out of AFM for $8M-$9M.

Back in March,  STX Chief Brand Officer Patti Röckenwagner departed the company for another opportunity. She started there in 2016.

 

 

