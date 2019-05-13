EXCLUSIVE: French distribution and production force StudioCanal is launching sales in Cannes on $20M-budgeted, English-language animation Around The World, and flight-themed thriller Black Box, starring Pierre Niney (Yves Saint Laurent) and Marine Vacth (Young And Beautiful).

Despicable Me animation outfit Mac Guff is behind the former, an update of the Jules Verne classic Around The World in Eighty Days, this time featuring a marmoset and a con man frog who set off to achieve a record-breaking journey. The project, which is one of the biggest new animation projects at this year’s Cannes market, already has positive feedback from buyers, I understand.

Script comes from Ice Age: The Meltdown scribe Gerry Swallow. Samuel Tourneux, Oscar-nominated for his 2008 short Even Pigeons Go to Heaven, is making his feature debut on the project, which is in pre-production.

StudioCanal head of sales Anne Chérel told us of the project, “This is a very strong package, not least thanks to Gerry Swallow’s work on Ice Age, the brilliant Mac Guff and an Oscar-winning director. We’ve had very good feedback already. It’s a very funny project.”

Meanwhile, Black Box, which is due to shoot this summer, follows a young and talented black box analyst on a mission to solve the reason behind the deadly crash of a brand new aircraft. When the case is closed by authorities, his closer analysis of the material reveals even more disturbing details. Yann Gozlan (A Perfect Man) has scripted and will direct for Paris-based outfit 2425.

Chérel said of the French-language film, “This is a very modern and relevant project. There is no shortage of interest in this subject and the film manages to be scary and thrilling at the same time.”

StudioCanal will be teasing the projects at their buyers presentation this afternoon in Cannes. The firm’s slate also includes starry action pic Gunpowder Milkshake with Michelle Yeoh, Karen Gillan, Angela Bassett, Lena Headey and Paul Giamatti.