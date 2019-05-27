‘Stranger Things’ Actor David Harbour Teases “Moving” and “Unexpected” New Season

Stranger Things viewers can expect the unexpected in the Netflix series’ upcoming third season, according to cast member David Harbour. Now, the unexpected is hardly surprising for Stranger Things, but Harbour got a bit more specific.

Speaking at MCM Comic-Con on Saturday, Harbour, whose Chief Jim Hopper is the father of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), said the new season will examine the duo’s relationship in more significant detail, with the season’s eighth episode containing something “unexpected” and “moving.”

As quoted in Digital Spy, Harbour said that Eleven “is growing up and I think that’s the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn’t like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with.”

Harbour continued, “You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end and it’s very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things launches on Netflix July 4. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming.