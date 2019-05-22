Daniel Dae Kim is joining Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, along with Shamier Anderson, in Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller Stowaway. This is the second feature from Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind last year’s Cannes Official Selection Arctic, which released domestically in February. Penna is directing and co-wrote the script with Morrison, who will also serve as executive producer and editor.

XYZ Films is producing Stowaway alongside Augenschein Filmproduktion, Rise Pictures and RainMaker Films in association with Yale Productions. XYZ and CAA Media Finance are arranging financing for the film and handling worldwide sales which continue during Cannes.

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).

Principal photography for Stowaway begins June 11 in Germany. Filming will take place at Bavaria Studios in Munich and MMC in Cologne, with funding support from the FilmFernsehFunds Bavaria, Filmstiftung North-Rhine Westfalia and the DFFF. RISE Visual Effects Studios is providing VFX.

Kim starred in ABC’s Lost and CBS’s reboot Hawaii Five-0, as well as films including Hellboy, The Cave, Insurgent and Mirai. He will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Always Be My Maybe alongside Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves.

Kim is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners; and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.