Supernatural Horror Drama ‘The Harrowing’ & Margaret of Anjou Project Lead Fremantle-Backed Storyglass Scripted Podcast Slate

Storyglass, the scripted podcast label set up by American Gods producer Fremantle, has launched its latest slate of shows including a supernatural horror drama and a project based on Margaret of Anjou.

It comes after it unveiled its debut series last year including Chris O’Dowd homelessness story Baby It’s Cold Outside.

The company was set up by Fremantle’s Shotglass banner in the UK and the company’s global drama division. It will commission and develop original scripted audio ideas from a range of storytellers from around the world and will lead by Creative Director Robert Delamere, who recently wrote and directed Hang Ups, the UK adaptation of Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy.

Robert Delamere, Creative Director, Storyglass, said: “Podcasting provides an exciting medium to develop and test new ideas with audiences, and the market is wide open for imagination-grabbing drama series. This first season of commissions are a consciously diverse range of stories that take you from 1970s film studios to the remote Scottish Isles; from futuristic Africa, to inner city London via 15th Century Royal Palaces. We are incredibly excited about these projects and can’t wait for listeners to hear them.”

Slate:

Who Exploded Vivien Stone? from the multi-award-winning comedy writers and performers, Kill The Beast, is an eight-part farcical comedy series that wraps a murder mystery in a warped cinematic nightmare.

Max & Ivan: Fugitives from globally acclaimed comedy double-act, Max & Ivan, tells the story of two lowly tech developers who acquire a laptop full of contraband data. An eight- part, non-stop, explosive satire exploring what ancient democracy and high-tech algorithms don’t have in common.

The Harrowing is an original series from Mark Healy, which transports listeners to a tragedy which has taken place on a remote island off the mainland. A crime series that gradually shifts genre to become a disturbing supernatural horror.

The Akebu-lan Chronicles is an afro-futuristic, multi-part anthology series which shares stories from Africa circa 2080 – but from an Africa that was never decimated by the slave trade and colonialism; a nation with a very different history and one that was the master of its own destiny. The Akebu-lan Chronicles is an original series created by Tendeka Matatu (Ten10 Films), Jeremy Nathan (Cinebar Studios) and Ivor W. Hartmann.

The Wolf of Paris, created by Jeanie O’Hare, tracks the rise of one of the most iconic characters in European history, Margaret of Anjou. This multi-part series is a captivating exploration of an iconic moment in European history exploring the heart-breaking division of civil war – where families may find themselves on opposite sides of the same battlefield.