Steve Harvey Daytime Talkshow ‘Steve’ Set To End Its Run On NBC Stations From June

Steve Harvey’s syndicated talkshow is set to end, Deadline has confirmed.

The show will end its run in June, having just finished taping its last original episode.

This comes as NBC’s Owned Stations Group have struck a deal to air The Kelly Clarkson Show in the daytime slots.

Steve, which is produced by IMG through its original unit, will be shopped to other outlets with the producer talking to other stations and platforms, Deadline understands.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will feature stories and celebrity guests, will take over the post-Ellen slot from the fall.

Harvey’s first move into daytime The Steve Harvey Show was previously produced by Endemol Shine and NBCUniversal.