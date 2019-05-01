Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ To Air Live After Dems’ First Two-Night Debate In June

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show will air live after both nights of the first Dem debate, Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.

The Late Show did not reveal Colbert’s guests for the broadcasts, saying that info would be parsed out at a later date.

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primary will be held over the two nights, hosted by NBC News in conjunction with MSNBC and NBCU-owned Telemundo.

The debate will span two nights, because the Dem field is so big — 20 as of Joe Biden’s announcement.

Unlike last presidential election cycle, when the large number of Republican party hopefuls also had to be divvied up, the Dems will have no adult table and kids table.

The Democratic National Committee has said the lineups for each debate will be picked at random, not based on a candidates’ ranking in polls.

That said, in order to qualify to participate, a candidate much have hit at least 1% support in three qualifying polls or provide proof of at least 65K unique donors in at least 20 states.

The June 26, 27 broadcasts will mark the 20th and 21st time Colbert’s CBS late-night show has gone live. Most recently, he did so after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on February 5, describing it as “like watching paint lie” and not a particularly good speech but “what it lacked in quality if made up in length.”

As with SOTU night, expect other late-night shows to follow suit on Dem debate plans.