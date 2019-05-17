Click to Skip Ad
'The Big Bang Theory' Series Finale Watched By 18 Million

Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Hits Thursday High Hosting 'Big Bang Theory' Cast

The Big Bang Theory
CBS/YouTube

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show scored its best Thursday, an overnight metered-market 3.8, playing host to the entire cast of The Big Bang Theory hours after CBS aired the longest running multi-cam comedy’s series finale.

In addition to being Colbert’s best Thursday delivery yet, it’s his second highest metered market number ever on any night, dating back to his premiere as host, in September of 2015, when he clocked a 5.0 in the early data.

And in the local people meters, Colbert mustered a 0.7  in the 18-49 demo. That’s Colbert’s best since Monday, February 15, 2016.

Colbert devoted almost all of his show to his sit-down with the cast of the comedy series, hours after about 18 million viewers tuned in to see the end of its 12-season run. That included hosting Barenaked Ladies performing The Big Bang Theory’s theme song one more time.

Following Colbert, James Corden’s The Late Late Show clocked an overnight metered-market 1.5 which is its best since the night of David Letterman’s farewell from Late Show back in May of ’15.  In local people meters, Corden scored a  0.4.

