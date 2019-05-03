Stephen Colbert Blasts Bill Barr’s Alleged Lies To Congress

Democrats are especially upset Attorney General Bill Barr lied to Congress, Stephen Colbert noted on his CBS late-night show.

We now know, thanks to WaPo and NYT, that special counsel Robert Mueller sent a letter to Barr, complaining about Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report on his nearly two-year investigation into Russian election meddling. Two weeks later, in sworn testimony, when asked if Mueller supported his conclusion in his four-page memo on Mueller’s report, Barr told Congress, “I don’t know.”

Colbert ran the tape on Late Show.

“Okay, I know that might seem contradictory. But I think I know what’s going on here,” Colbert assured viewers.

“He is lying.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not pleased with Barr, and said so on Thursday morning at a news conference. She called it “deadly serious” that the Attorney General of the United States of America lied to the Congress of the United States, under oath.

“That is a crime,” she reminded reporters.

“Yes, when the Attorney General lies to Congress it is a crime. When the President does it, it is the State of the Union,” Colbert snarked.