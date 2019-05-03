Click to Skip Ad
Stephen Colbert Blasts Bill Barr's Alleged Lies To Congress

CBS

Democrats are especially upset Attorney General Bill Barr lied to Congress, Stephen Colbert noted on his CBS late-night show.

We now know, thanks to WaPo and NYT, that special counsel Robert Mueller sent a letter to Barr, complaining about Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report on his nearly two-year investigation into Russian election meddling. Two weeks later, in sworn testimony, when asked if Mueller supported his conclusion in his four-page memo on Mueller’s report, Barr told Congress, “I don’t know.”

Colbert ran the tape on Late Show.

“Okay, I know that might seem contradictory. But I think I know what’s going on here,” Colbert assured viewers.

“He is lying.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not pleased with Barr, and said so on Thursday morning at a news conference. She called it “deadly serious” that the Attorney General of the United States of America lied to the Congress of the United States, under oath.

“That is a crime,” she reminded reporters.

“Yes, when the Attorney General lies to Congress it is a crime. When the President does it, it is the State of the Union,”  Colbert snarked.

 

