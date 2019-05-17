Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Stephen Colbert Visits ‘Veep’ World And Begs Them To Stop Scripting Donald Trump

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Verve Inks WGA Code Of Conduct; First Crack In Solidarity

Read the full story

Stephen Colbert Unearths New Facts About ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast After Series Finale

CBS

The journalists at CBS This Morning asked the cast of the network’s The Big Bang Theory all the predictable questions Thursday morning, hours before the long-running series’ finale, so Stephen Colbert appears to have come up with some new ones to lob at them in his interview for tonight’s The Late Show.

Specifically, he asked, “Did anyone ever have sex in their dressing room?” citing an “anonymous person” who wanted to know, in a brief clip sent out a couple hours before broadcast:

The ratings powerhouse that’s calling it a wrap after 12 seasons, set a new record as TV’s longest running multi cam comedy. But, one day before his sit-down with the cast, Colbert appeared on stage at the network’s Upfront presentation and revealed the real reason the Chuck Lorre series is going off the air is that every cast member is running for POTUS in 2020. “And, so far, they are all polling ahead of John Hickenlooper” who is “so obscure he’s not even a reference in a joke”:

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad