Stephen Colbert Unearths New Facts About ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast After Series Finale

The journalists at CBS This Morning asked the cast of the network’s The Big Bang Theory all the predictable questions Thursday morning, hours before the long-running series’ finale, so Stephen Colbert appears to have come up with some new ones to lob at them in his interview for tonight’s The Late Show.

Specifically, he asked, “Did anyone ever have sex in their dressing room?” citing an “anonymous person” who wanted to know, in a brief clip sent out a couple hours before broadcast:

TONIGHT: After 12 seasons together, the cast of @BigBangTheory found out there are still a few things they don't know about each other. @CBS #BIGBANGonLSSC pic.twitter.com/jIPn7Wi3KN — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 17, 2019

The ratings powerhouse that’s calling it a wrap after 12 seasons, set a new record as TV’s longest running multi cam comedy. But, one day before his sit-down with the cast, Colbert appeared on stage at the network’s Upfront presentation and revealed the real reason the Chuck Lorre series is going off the air is that every cast member is running for POTUS in 2020. “And, so far, they are all polling ahead of John Hickenlooper” who is “so obscure he’s not even a reference in a joke”: