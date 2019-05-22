Stephen Colbert Tops TV Season In Demo For First Time, Increases Total Viewer Lead

Late Show with Stephen Colbert will finish the TV season will, for the first time, top late night TV in the demo; he’s on track to finish about 18K ahead of Fallon’s in the key 18-49 age bracket, after trailing by 72K last season.

The milestone marks the first Late Show demo win since Colbert took over as host and first overall since the ’94-95 season.

Colbert also will mark his third consecutive win in overall audience, this time with a larger-than-last-season lead of 1.37 million viewers – up from previous season’s 1.2M margin.

That’s the programs’ longest winning streak and the largest margin for CBS over The Tonight Show since the 1993-94 TV season.

Walking up to the season’s end, Colbert clocked his third biggest Late Show crowd ever last Thursday with a Big Bang Theory special broadcast.

The episode, which aired hours after CBS broadcast the comedy series very last episode, attracted 5.765 million viewers as the late-night host sat down with the entire cast of the history-making comedy series as it ended its 12-season run. After the interview, Barenaked ladies performed Big Bang’s theme song.

That night’s crowd is the third biggest since Colbert became host of the CBS show. Colbert’s record crowd remains his debut in September of 2015, which averaged an estimated 6.6 million Live + Same Day viewers. His second biggest crowd came later that month, when he interviewed candidate Donald Trump and clocked 5.85 million viewers.