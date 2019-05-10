‘Station 19’ Renewed For Season 3 By ABC With ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Krista Vernoff As Showrunner

ABC has renewed its firefighter drama Station 19 for a third season with a familial new showrunner.

Krista Vernoff, who has helped revitalize Grey’s Anatomy since she rejoined the veteran medial drama in 2017 as executive producer/showrunner, will also take over the spinoff series in the same capacity, providing a seamless crossover narrative on both series.

She will replace Station 19 creator Stacy McKee who served as EP/showrunner on the first two seasons before exiting last month.

Station 19 is one of three Shondaland renewals at ABC, along with record-breaking two-season pickup for Grey’s Anatomy and Season 6 order for How To Get Away with Murder. (Legal drama For the People has been canceled after two seasons.) All series hail from ABC Studios.

The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff follows a group of heroic firefighters at the titular Seattle Fire Station 19. The drama follows everyone from captain to newest recruit as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The ensemble cast features Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

Powered by strong delayed-viewing gains, the recent Grey’s Anatomy-Station 19 crossover event drove ABC to win the Thursday 8-10 PM time slot among Adults 18-49 after three days of TV playback, with Grey’s Anatomy matching a 5-week high and Station 19 soaring to its 2nd highest-rated telecast ever.

Station 19 is executive produced by Vernoff, Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, along with producing director Paris Barclay. The series has averaged a 1.6 in the 18-49 demo this season and 7.43 million viewers.

“Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans’ commitment to TGIT continues,” said Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers in a joint statement. “We are so proud of Krista and (HTGAWM’s) Pete (Nowalk) and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee Station 19 was easy — the creativity she brings to the Grey’s Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear.”

Vernoff, who recently signed a new multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios, is an Emmy-nominated and WGA Award-winning writer. Her TV series credits also include Shameless, Law & Order and Wonderfalls.