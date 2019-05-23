‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Will Show “Touching” Carrie Fisher Moments, J.J. Abrams Says

Director J.J. Abrams is out and talking about his new Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, and one big reveal is that the new film will feature a significant appearance by Carrie Fisher , who died in December 2016.

Abrams promises Fisher’s appearance will be seamless in the new film, which is set for a December release. In the new Vanity Fair , Abrams said that Fisher will be seen interacting with a Resistance officer named Lieutenant Connix, played by her real-life daughter, Billie Lourd , who was also a part of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi films.

Fisher’s appearance was created using old footage from The Force Awakens. New scenes were created to fit Fisher’s dialog from that film into new situations. “And the lighting was tweaked just so to make the footage look right,” Abrams said. “It was a bizarre kind of left side/right side of the brain sort of Venn diagram thing, of figuring out how to create the puzzle based on the pieces we had.”

Abrams said he deliberately wrote Lourd out of the scenes at first. But Lourd insisted that she wanted to be in them. The two will be seen talking and actually touching.

“There are moments in this movie where Carrie is there,” Abrams said. “And I really do feel there is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know, classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked. And I never thought it would.”