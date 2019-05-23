‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Will Show “Touching” Carrie Fisher Moments, J.J. Abrams Says

Fisher’s appearance was created using old footage from The Force Awakens. New scenes were created to fit Fisher’s dialog from that film into new situations. “And the lighting was tweaked just so to make the footage look right,” Abrams said. “It was a bizarre kind of left side/right side of the brain sort of Venn diagram thing, of figuring out how to create the puzzle based on the pieces we had.”
Abrams said he deliberately wrote Lourd out of the scenes at first. But Lourd insisted that she wanted to be in them. The two will be seen talking and actually touching.
Related Story
'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Teaser Clocked 111M Views In First 24 Hours; More Viral Than 'Last Jedi' & 'Force Awakens'
“There are moments in this movie where Carrie is there,” Abrams said. “And I really do feel there is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know, classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked. And I never thought it would.”
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.