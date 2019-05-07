Disney-Fox Updates Release Schedule: Sets Three Untitled ‘Star Wars’ Movies, ‘Avatar’ Franchise To Kick Off In 2021 & More

Refresh for updates: Following the merger this past spring, Disney-Fox has made some major changes and additions to its theatrical release schedule today, not just for this year, but all the way through 2027. It’s a lineup card akin to the 1927 New York Yankees, and underscores the sheer theatrical strength of the newly combined studios which currently control over 38% of the 2019 domestic box office with $1.4 billion through May 5, and over $3 billion worldwide.

After launching the biggest theatrical release of all-time, Avengers: Endgame, with $1.2B worldwide, (current running grand total is $2.23B to date), how can any other major studio find space to thrive on the calendar with the franchised goods that Disney has teed up over the next eight years?

Of note, three new as-yet-untitled Star Wars films will release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2022. Those dates are Dec. 16, 2022; Dec. 20, 2024; and Dec. 18, 2026.

Also, the Avatar series, which counts four titles, will launch later then expected. Originally, Avatar 2 was set to open on Dec. 18, 2020; it will now hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. An Avatar pic will play the holiday period every other year thereafter all the way to Dec. 17, 2027.

In the holiday corridor for 2020, Fox’s West Side Story adaptation, directed by Steven Spielberg, will debut Dec. 18 in the pre-Christmas slot, with Disney’s Cruella opening Wednesday, Dec. 23, for the long holiday weekend.

Still not announced by Disney: What are the Marvel movies next year on May 1 and Nov. 6? Intelligent buzz is that it’s two of three: Black Widow, Shang Chi or The Eternals. Also, Fox/Marvel’s New Mutants, which had been pushed several times on the release schedule after reshoots, moves off Aug. 2 this year to April 3, 2020. Coming away from Disney and Dolby’s CinemaCon presentations, it was clear New Mutants wasn’t headed to Hulu.

Fox 2000’s The Art of Racing in the Rain moves up to Aug. 9 this year and Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not will release on Aug. 23, while three films move to later dates: Ad Astra (9/20/19) and Disney’s Artemis Fowl (5/29/20).

Awards season blue chips from Fox will stay put on their release dates: The Woman in the Window on Oct. 4 and Ford V. Ferrari on Nov. 15. Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is still going in that third weekend of October slot made rich last year by Halloween, Oct. 18. No changes for Disney Animation’s Frozen 2 on Nov. 22, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Dec. 20. However, Fox/Blue Sky Studios’ Spies in Disguise, goes from September to Christmas. Among early 2020 titles are Fox’s Underwater on Jan. 10, a new Kingsman movie on Feb. 14, and Call of the Wild now on Feb. 21 instead of Dec. 25.. Pixar’s Onward will open on March 6 and Disney’s Mulan on March 27, 2020 (no changes there).

“We’re excited to put in place a robust and diverse slate that lays the foundation of our long-term strategy, bringing together a breadth of films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Fox, Fox Searchlight, and Blue Sky Studios to create an extraordinary collection of cinematic experiences for audiences around the world,” said Cathleen Taff, President, Theatrical Distribution, Franchise Management, and Business & Audience Insights, The Walt Disney Studios. “With a strong summer already in place, we are eager to carry that momentum forward over the coming years thanks to a creative wellspring of bold and imaginative stories coming from our world-class studios – including several new chapters of two revered franchises, Avatar and Star Wars.”

Below is Disney-Fox’s updated theatrical release slate:

2019

Tolkien (Fox Searchlight) – May 10

Aladdin (Dis) – May 24

Dark Phoenix (Fox) – June 7

Toy Story 4 (Dis)- June 21

Stuber (Fox) – July 12

The Lion King (Dis) – July 19

The Art of Racing in the Rain (Fox) – Aug 9

Ready or Not (Fox Searchlight) – Sept. 20

The Woman in the Window (Fox) – Oct. 4

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Dis) – Oct. 18

Ford v. Ferrari (Fox) – Nov. 15

Frozen 2 (Dis) – Nov. 22

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Dec. 20

Spies in Disguise (Fox) – Dec. 25

2020

Underwater (Fox) – Jan. 10

Untitled Kingsman Movie (Fox) – Feb. 14

Call of the Wild (Fox) – Feb. 21

Onward (Dis) – March 6

Mulan (Dis) – March 27

The New Mutants (Fox) – April 3

Untitled Marvel (Dis)- May 1

Artemis Fowl (Dis) – May 29

Untitled Pixar (Dis) – June 19

Free Guy (Fox) – July 3

Bob’s Burgers (Fox) – July 17

Jungle Cruise (Dis) – July 24

The One and Only Ivan (Dis) – Aug. 14

Death on the Nile (Fox) – Oct. 9

Untitled Marvel (Dis) – Nov. 6

Ron’s Gone Wrong (Dis) – Nov. 6

Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 25

West Side Story (Fox/Amblin) – Dec. 18

Cruella (Dis) – Dec. 23

