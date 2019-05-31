Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Getting Less Far, Far Away For Opening-Day Throngs At Disneyland

That galaxy far, far away got a little less so for the first public visitors to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, opening today in Anaheim. Although just how far away, or not, the destination seems likely depends on your spot in some very long lines.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. for the new Star Wars attraction, as guests who had secured 8 a.m. Galaxy reservations were permitted inside the then-still-closed park two hours early. The grace period allowed them to complete the necessary registration.

Some of those in line, or merch-shopping, were posting photos on social media, so if you’re still really far, far away, here are some first looks at opening day of Galaxy’s Edge — or, rather, the lines to get there. For a glitzier vantage, check out Deadline’s coverage of Wednesday’s starry event at the park, as Disney CEO Bob Iger welcomed Star Wars brass George Lucas, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Harrison Ford, among others, to a special sneak peek.

Here is a selection of today’s photos posted to Twitter:

