‘Star Wars’ DP Dan Mindel Named Cinematographer-In-Residence At UCLA School Of Theater, Film & Television

Star Wars: Episode VII cinematographer Dan Mindel has been named the 2019 Kodak Cinematographer-in-Residence at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT).

Mindel has worked in the industry for more than 25 years, working with many of the industry’s most acclaimed directors including Ridley Scott, Tony Scott and J.J. Abrams. In addition to working on Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens he has also worked on blockbusters such as Enemy of the State, Mission: Impossible III and Star Trek (2009).

This marks the 19th year of the residency program at His residency began April 29, with hands-on student workshops and a special screening of The Force Awakens at the James Bridges Theater on the UCLA campus which was followed by a Q&A. His residency will continue throughout the remainder of the 2019 academic year.

“Dan Mindel’s body of work as a cinematographer is an impressive representation of his technical skill and artistic talent,” said UCLA TFT Professor William McDonald. “He is a supreme visual storyteller and our students will learn so much from his extensive experience as a premier director of photography. He has a generous spirit and we are grateful for his enthusiastic willingness to share his knowledge with this generation of young filmmakers and those still to come.”