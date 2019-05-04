‘Star Wars’ Day Celebration Tells The World, “May The Fourth Be With You”

It’s a very special day for Star Wars fans, as the annual celebration known as Star Wars Day is taking place online and offline, with karaoke, costume parties, special merchandise deals and more.

Although Lucasfilm was not the originator, it has embraced the concept, and the annual May 4th celebration is typically accompanied by the catchphrase, “May The Fourth Be With You.” This year’s celebration is tempered a bit by the death of Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, and many fans also take time to remember Carrie Fisher on this day.

But there’s also a lot of wacky fun, including some shots from the Lucasfilm cafeteria online. Here’s a sample of celebrity reaction so far, including from the star of another space franchise:

Love Li'l Chewie & Han Solo in this Calvin & Hobbes style mashup by Lucasfilm, Marvel, & Disney artist @briankesinger It's almost the most important day of the year for @starwars fans… along with December's "The Rise of Skywalker" release of course! #starwars #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/IljaDFOFy9 — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 2, 2019

Today I visited a galaxy far, far away. Not a movie set, but….Galaxy’s Edge @Disneyland! Truly out of this world. Thanks #Imagineering & #lucasfilm. pic.twitter.com/bY1Z9d8uvs — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 1, 2019

May The Fourth Bewitch You — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2019