‘Star’ Update: Lee Daniels Indicates Canceled Fox Series Could Find A New Home Soon

Star co-creator Lee Daniels took to Instagram Tuesday night to provide an update on the music drama series, which has been looking for a new home since Fox canceled it earlier this month after three seasons.

“Fighting guys! Will know this week… or top of next! 💫💫.” Daniels wrote next to a clip from the series. “I’m NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE.. SORRY!!”

Star had been shopped to a number of outlets, including BET and OWN. I hear there is potential new suitor for the show. It is considered a long shot but a possibility as Daniels alluded to.

A week ago, Daniels took to Instagram to share a message with the show’s loyal viewers. “To our die hard Star fans, please know this was not of my doing. Our cast and crew are heartbroken,” he wrote using a broken heart emoji.

Daniels and Tom Donaghy created Star, about three talented singers trying to navigate life’s challenges along with the cutthroat music business.

The series debuted in 2016 with Empire as its lead-in. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier has called the decision to cancel Star a “tough choice,” and said it was tied to the fact that the network wanted to prioritize Empire as it moves into its sixth and final season.

Star featured Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Amiyah Scott, Brandy Norwood and Quincy Brown in the main cast. Lance Gross and Benjamin Bratt also had roles on the show. Star is being shopped around in hopes of finding a new home.