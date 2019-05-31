‘Star’ Revival “Aint Happening”, Lee Daniels Says

Weeks after Fox pulled the plug on Star, co-creator Lee Daniels admitted Thursday that the show could not find a new home and will not be back, despite his best efforts.

Word was that Daniels was attempting to rustle up interest in fourth season of the musical drama with the likes of BET, OWN and Amazon, but clearly those efforts didn’t bear fruit.

The series about three female singers from very different backgrounds trying to make to the top of the charts and not get dragged down by their own baggage, was created by Daniels and Tom Donaghy. Like with Empire and most of his projects, Daniels used his character’s struggles, both professionally and personally, to delve into social and cultural issues like class, race, gender and sexuality.

Star debuted on December 14, 2016 with the Daniels co-created blockbuster Empire as its lead-in. During its run, the series had high rated crossovers with the Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard fronted mothership series, including the now ex-Empire star Jussie Smollett show up in Season 2 in his Jamal Lyon role.

Soon after the cancellation of Star was announced, newly minted Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier called the decision a “tough choice,” saying it was tied to the fact the network wanted to prioritize Empire as that show moves into its sixth and final season.

Of course the fact that during what is now its third and final season Star saw its ratings hover around 0.9 among the 18-49 demographic probably didn’t help check that renewal box either.

Last week, Daniels took to social media to share a message with the show’s loyal viewers. “To our die hard Star fans, please know this was not of my doing. Our cast and crew are heartbroken,” he wrote. Just two days ago, a shred of hope still seemed to exist for the Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O’Grady-led series when the Precious director went on social media to exclaim: “Fighting guys! Will know this week… or top of next! 💫💫. “I’m NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE.. SORRY!!”

Showrun by now Mixed-ish boss Karin Gist the past two years, the increasingly downward rated Star also featured Queen Latifah, Amiyah Scott, Brandy Norwood and Quincy Brown in the main cast plus Lance Gross and a very well cast Benjamin Bratt.