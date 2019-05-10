‘Star’ Canceled By Fox After 3 Seasons

Fox’s music drama Star has been canceled after three seasons.

The news is not unexpected. As we noted in our story yesterday on Fox’s decision to pick up four new drama series, with a fifth pending, the move did not bode well for the network’s bubble dramas Star, Lethal Weapon and The Passage. All of them were canceled today.

Created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star followed three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business.

The series spent most of its run paired with Fox’s hip-hop family drama Empire. Family soap pilot Filthy Rich, whose series pickup at Fox is pending, is being eyed as a companion for Empire.

Star, which premiered onDecember 14, 2016 with Empire as its lead-in, starred Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown. Scott became the third openly transgender person to play a major trans character in a scripted television drama series.

Star existed in the same musical universe as Empire and the two shows crossed over in the second season. The series also included a star-studded roster of guest stars including Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Tyrese Gibson, Gladys Knight, Missy Elliott, Big Boi and Paris Jackson, who made her acting debut on the series.

That said, Star raked in solid numbers but hit a ratings low last November. The musical drama is expensive to produce, and its international sales have been challenging, which made the renewal decisions a bit more complex.

Daniels and Donaghy executive produce alongside Pamela Oas Williams. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer.