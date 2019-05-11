‘Star’ Cast Thanks Fans For “Best Three Years” After Show’s Cancellation

Actress and singer Jude Demorest shared a heartfelt message with fans Friday night following the cancellation of her Fox series Star.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” tweeted Demorest, who played Star Davis on the series. Her post included photos with some of the other actors on the show and an additional message to viewers.

“To every one of you who laughed, cried, sang & danced with us. Thank you. For the best three years. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.

Ryan Destiny, who co-starred as up-and-coming singer Alexandra on the series, also took to Twitter Friday night to thank viewers for tuning in. “To the fans, we love you,” she tweeted along with a photo of the cast sharing an embrace.

To the fans, we love you. pic.twitter.com/q30zaGg5JL — RYAN DESTINY (@RyanDestiny) May 11, 2019

Quincy Brown, whose character Derek just tied the knot with Alexandra, tweeted a link to a news article about Star‘s cancellation and included the hashtag #STARFOREVER.

Fox announced Friday that the music drama was ending after three seasons.

The series debuted in 2016 with Empire as its lead-in, and starred Demorest, Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Amiyah Scott, Brandy Norwood and Brown.

Created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star followed three talented singers as they navigated the ups-and-downs of the music business. Daniels and Donaghy executive produced alongside Pamela Oas Williams. Karin Gist served as showrunner and co-executive producer.

The season three finale aired on Wednesday, May 8. Despite the cancellation, there’s still a chance Star could live on. The show is currently being shopped around to other outlets. Fans have also been vocal on social media saying they’d like to see Star return.