Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Ices ‘Bachelorette’ On Memorial Day

NBC’s Memorial Day broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 (1.5 demo rating, 5.15 million viewers) skated past its previous four years in overall crowd, but slid slightly in the demo, early data indicates.

Meanwhile ABC’s 8-10 PM The Bachelorette (1.1, 4.68M) gained in overall crowd but also ticked down in the key 18-49 age bracket.

Fox’s Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.45M), also ran an original on the holiday night, slipping 1/10th off season starter in the demo.

The opening match between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues bested last year’s opening game 4.8M as well as Night 1 date on two years previous to that.

The live event is subject to more than usual change, early stats not being time zone adjusted.

In the early returns, NBC won in every half-hour in both 18-49 and total viewers, with the game peaking at 9:30 PM ET when it clocked a 1.7 demo rating and 5.4M viewers.

St. Louis not surprisingly led all markets with a 29.0 local rating, which NBC Sports says is its franchise high rating on record in that market, citing Nielsen data.

NBC won the night among the Big 4 networks with a 1.5 in 18-49 and 5.15 million viewers. ABC (1.0, 4.22M) ranked No. 2 in both metrics, followed by Fox (0.6, 2.33M) in the demo and CBSA (0.4, 3.38M) in total viewers. CW (0.2, 1.08M) followed.