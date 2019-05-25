Stan Lee’s Ex-Business Manager Arrested On Elder Abuse Charges, LAPD Says

Keya Morgan, a former business manager for the late Stan Lee, was arrested Saturday morning in Arizona after being charged in Los Angeles County with elder abuse involving the Marvel icon, authorities said.

Morgan [seen in the photo above with Lee] was taken into custody by Los Angeles Police Department Commercial Crimes detectives, in collaboration with Scottsdale and Phoenix police, the LAPD said in a statement.

Related Story: Stan Lee’s Ex-Manager Hit With Elder Abuse Charges

Morgan took control of Lee’s business affairs in February 2018 and allegedly isolated the Black Panther co-creator from his family and friends. Morgan has been accused of embezzling or misappropriating $5 million of assets, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2018.

“Mr. Lee had a large estate worth over an estimated $50 million with no clear protection from opportunists who could insert themselves into his life and take control of it,” the LAPD said Saturday. “It had been revealed that no one had clear legal authority to act on Mr. Lee’s behalf; yet, Morgan exerted his control and influence over Lee.”

The Marvel Comics legend died on November 12, 2018. The LAPD said it launched an elder abuse investigation eight months before Lee passed away at age 95.

Keya Morgan is shown in a booking photo released on May 25, 2019. (Credit: LAPD)

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office hit Morgan, aka Keyarash Mazhari, with elder abuse charges. He is facing one felony count of false imprisonment of an elder adult, three felony counts of grand theft from an elder or dependent adult, along with an initial elder abuse misdemeanor count.

The false imprisonment charged stemmed from Morgan allegedly moving Lee to an isolated location away from his loved ones.

“Morgan removed Lee from his Hollywood Hills residence to a secured Beverly Hills condominium during the late night hours of June 8, 2018,” the LAPD statement said. “Morgan was using this tactic to further deceive Lee into believing he was in danger and needed to be moved from his home to a more secured condominium where Morgan had more control over Lee.”

Morgan will go before a judge and eventually be extradited to Los Angeles to face charges, according to police. His bail has been set at $300,000.