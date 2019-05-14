Stan Lee’s Ex-Manager Hit With Elder Abuse Charges; Arrest Warrant Issued

Stan Lee is sadly gone, but the Marvel icon is far from forgotten, especially in the L.A. County District Attorney’s office.

Jackie Lacey’s crew has hit the Spider-Man and Avengers co-creator’s former business manager with elder abuse charges. Keya Morgan is facing one felony count of false imprisonment of an elder adult, three felony counts of theft, embezzlement, and forgery or fraud against an elder adult, along with an initial elder abuse misdemeanor count.

Morgan took control of Lee’s business affairs and personal life in February 2018 and allegedly isolated the Black Panther co-creator, who died on November 12 last year, from family and friends. Morgan also embezzled or misappropriated $5 million of assets, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2018.

The deceased Lee had assets of more than $50 million in the last years of his life.

The five counts of elder abuse filed May 10 of this year could see Morgan behind bars for up to a decade if found guilty. An arrest warrant has been issued for the ex-memorabilia dealer.

The D.A.’s office told Deadline on Tuesday they “don’t currently have any information to provide on this” when asked about the latest charges.

Morgan and his apparently disruptive relationship with Lee first came into the public spotlight last summer when the then-95-year-old comics legend sought a restraining order against his ex-aide citing elder abuse. That filing came three days after Lee put out a June 10, 2018 video on social media insisting he and Morgan were working “together and are conquering the world side-by-side.”

Between that video and the elder abuse filing, Morgan, The X-Men co-creator’s financial advisor, was arrestedon suspicion of filing a false police report, allegedly concerning a supposed break-in incident at Lee’s residence.

An L.A. Superior Court judge granted a three-year restraining order against Morgan in August. Last month, Morgan was found guilty of the false police report misdemeanor charge and ordered to stay away from Lee’s family and residence, among other conditions.

Attempts to contact lawyers for Morgan about the new charges were unsuccessful today.

After years of showing up in the mega-successful Marvel movies, Lee’s last cameo was in the record-smashing Avengers: Endgame, which was released last month.