Sports Illustrated Sold To Authentic Brands Group For $110 Million

Meredith Corp. has sold Sports Illustrated for $110 million to Authentic Brands Group, a brand-development company that manages Juicy Couture, Nautica, and holds the licensing and trademark rights to celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Muhammad Ali.

Under terms of the deal, Authentic Brands acquires the rights to market and license Sports Illustrated, its swimsuit edition, kids’ edition, and “Sportsperson of the Year” franchises, along with the magazine’s photo archive.

“Sports Illustrated has real heritage, authenticity and respect,” Authentic Brands Founder, Chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said in a statement. “It’s hard to get all those in a single brand.”

Meredith acquired SI as part of its purchase of Time Inc. in 2017 for $1.85 billion, and immediately put Time magazine, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated up for sale.

That left People and Entertainment Weekly as prominent titles staying in the fold at Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith, whose portfolio includes female-skewing consumer titles like Better Homes and Gardens.