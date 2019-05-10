‘Splitting Up Together’ Canceled By ABC After Two Seasons

ABC has split up with Splitting Up Together after two seasons.

The Emily Kapnek developed sitcom, based on a Danish TV series stars Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson star as a the couple whose relationship comes alive again after they get divorced. With that premise, the ever more empathic duo and their three kids live in the same house with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs on alternate weeks.

The October 16, 2018 premiering second season saw the couple facing the fallout of their one-night stand and possible full reunion.

An eight-episode midseason replacement that debuted on March 27 last year, SUT was given another season in May last year, with a full order handed out in November 2018. Last year, ABC introduced three sitcoms during the regular season and cancelled two with only the steady rated SUT making the longer term cut.

Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby and Sander Thomas also co-starred in Splitting Up Together.

The adapted comedy from A Very Good Production and Piece of Pie Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV was executive produced by Kapnek, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Dean Holland, original series creator Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof.

Deadline’s Bruce Haring contributed to this report.