‘The Walking Dead’s Lew Temple & ‘The Boondock Saints’ Sean Patrick Flanery To Star In Horror Western ‘Spirit Reckoning’

EXCLUSIVE: Lew Temple, who starred in season three of The Walking Dead, and The Boondock Saints star Sean Patrick Flanery are to front horror western feature Spirit Reckoning.

The pair have signed up to the Heart and Fire Productions film, which is written and directed by Terror Tales director Jimmy Lee Combs.

Temple (left) starred in Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects and is set to feature in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Flanery is best known as Connor MacManus from 1999 cult classic The Boondock Saints and its 2009 sequel as well as 2010’s Saw 3D.

Flanery plays gunfighter Lawson Lovette whose psychotic tendencies and skills with a revolver make him the perfect candidate to aid The Skull Cowboy Sam Conley on his blood-soaked journey of revenge. Temple plays Ottis Clement who is just as crazed as Lawson, sparking an intense rivalry between the two men. Ottis causes chaos and anarchy in the Wild West alongside his brother Ed and leader of their posse Savage Bill.

Spirit Reckoning will film this year in Colorado and California and is set for a 2020 premiere.

“Spirit Reckoning is a fun filled action-horror-western that has never been done like this before and we’re billing it as John Woo meets Sergio Leone meets the horror genre”, said Combs. “The Lawson Lovette character is a real ball of fire with some great wise cracks along the way and for me was the most fun to write of all the characters. Being huge fans of The Boondock Saints films and Sean Patrick Flanery’s work, we knew he would be the perfect choice to match the wit, charm and crazy side of Lawson.”

“We’re also thrilled to be working with a veteran like Lew who not only has the look we’re going for but the range to play a character that can go to psychotic lengths. I mean just watch his performance as Psycho-Head in Rob Zombie’s 31,” he added.