‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ To Be Sony’s First Conversion To ScreenX 270-Degree Format

EXCLUSIVE: For moviegoers interested in a new way to experience Spider-Man, Sony has set its first partnership with CJ 4DPlex to convert this summer’s Spider-Man: Far from Home into the 270-degree, panoramic ScreenX format.

The July 2 release will be the studio’s first in the new format. Sony and CJ had previously teamed on a 4DX release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Screenings in 4DX offer moving seats and other sensory and environmental effects to augment viewing. Far From Home will also be made available in 4DX.

The 270-degree ScreenX system transcends the traditional boundaries of a movie theater screen, projecting images on the auditorium’s side walls as well.

Major studios have given the format a spin as it gains some traction in the U.S. As of May 2019, ScreenX was available in 214 auditoriums in 19 countries, and 21 auditoriums in the U.S.

“We are very excited to share Spider-Man: Far From Home with audiences around the world and have them experience the highly anticipated film expanded onto the side walls of the ScreenX auditoriums,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “Fans will be blown away by the immersive and visual experience of ScreenX and we look forward to bringing more of these exciting cinematic experiences to audiences in the future with Sony Pictures.”

“We couldn’t be happier in expanding our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to bring Spider-Man: Far From Home to audiences worldwide in the innovative ScreenX format,” said Scott Sherr, EVP, WW Theatrical Distribution of Sony Pictures. “We’re excited to give consumers a choice – an immersive experience that they can only experience in theaters. We trust the capabilities of ScreenX to offer a visual boost to the journey of Spider-Man, and we look forward to entertaining audiences through this unique and exciting cinematic technology.”