Fandango Survey: ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Rocketman’ & ‘Godzilla’ Are Summer’s Most-Anticipated Films

Sony’s Columbia Pictures has the most anticipated movie of the summer in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which picks up the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the wake of grim events depicted in the mega-hit Avengers: Endgame. That’s according to a new fan survey by Fandango that asked fans which films they planned to see on the big screen between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend.

The Elton John biopic Rocketman was the second most-anticipated release within that window, according to Fandango, the digital network that connects moviegoers to movies. The rest of. the Top 10 most-anticipated summer releases were rounded out by Godzilla King of the Monsters, Dark Phoenix, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Men in Black: International, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Aladdin, and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

More than 2,000 fans were polled in the survey, which concluded Monday. After sizing up the results, Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis predicted a summer with “so many stellar choices each weekend” that exhibitors may find “summer moviegoers spending more time at the theaters than ever before.” That deep roster of alluring releases includes “the music-fueled Rocketman, and Yesterday,” Davis said, as well as ”family-friendly titles like The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Secret Life of Pets 2.“

At the top of the list, though, is the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, portrayed by Tom Holland in the actor’s third solo adventure as the wall-crawling everyman hero from the pages of Marvel Comics.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home is the most anticipated film of the summer, due to the amazing resurgence of Spider-Man as a fan favorite on the big screen, and because it follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, one of the biggest movies of all time,” Davis said. “It’s also a great summer for action fans with the return of Marvel’s X-Men in Dark Phoenix and the epic monster battles of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Moviegoers named Disney’s The Lion King and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 as the most-anticipated family films, with yet another Disney release, Aladdin, not far behind. The top five in the family category were rounded out by Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The actor performances that fans are most anticipating: Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black: International, Brad Pitt of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far from Home. For actresses, the most cited performances were Zendaya in Spider-Man: Far from Home, Sophie Turner in Dark Phoenix and Tessa Thompson in Men in Black: International.

Richard Madden of Rocketman and Naomi Scott of Aladdin finished first in the “hottest rising stars” category, while Idris Elba of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is the bad-guy performance that fans ranked first in their interest level.