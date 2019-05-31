‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Will Swing Into China Ahead Of U.S.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home has been confirmed for a June 28 release date in China, meaning it will open a few days ahead of domestic’s July 2 debut. The early date is a Friday, but mirrors somewhat the jump that Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame had in the market when it bowed on a Wednesday, two days before North America. This also gives Spider-Man a full weekend and week of Middle Kingdom play before the unofficial July blackout begins.

China, which bows in step with Japan while the rest of international will follow, is a big Spidey hub and this next installment of the Tom Holland-fronted series comes on the heels of Endgame’s record-busting $629.1M in the Middle Kingdom. The Jon Watts-helmed film picks up after the events of Endgame, as Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Back in 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming bowed in China nearly two months after it started elsewhere, and broke records for Sony at the time. The full unadjusted cume there was $116M to lead all play for the arachnid who made over $880M worldwide.

China was also the biggest offshore market for the previous two Amazing Spider-Man pics. Each of the webslinger’s films have released there going back to 2002 with the subsequent sequels growing apace with the market.

Far From Home will open one week before the unofficial July kibosh on imports begins. It’s also one week before highly-anticipated local war title The Eight Hundred hits Chinese screens, as well as Illumination/Universal’s The Secret Life Of Pets 2 which is slotting in as what is currently the last Hollywood title before the traditional blackout. Both of those go on July 5.

Up until that date, we’ll see a host of other Hollywood movies entering China. Already the past few weekends have included Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Aladdin and the current frame’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. Up next weekend is Dark Phoenix followed by Men In Black: International on June 14 then Toy Story 4 on June 21.

Far From Home is presented by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Studios/Pascal Pictures. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the script. Producers are Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.