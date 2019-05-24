Dental Surgery Delays ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’; Release Date Moves To 2020

When Paramount dropped the trailer for their live-action/CGI hybrid adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, fans freaked on Twitter over the blue animal’s human teeth, calling them “creepy” and “nightmarish.”

As such, director Jeff Fowler said Friday on Twitter that the pic, which Paramount is banking on as an event film, is zooming from its November 8 release to February 14, 2020 next year so the production can work further on character redesign

Fowler heard fans about Sonic’s design three weeks ago, promising to get it right:

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

The original Sonic trailer clocked a great 31.4 million views on YouTube. Paramount unveiled two trailers at CinemaCon — one focused on the Hedgehog (which is the official one), and one centering on Jim Carrey’s evil Dr. Robotnik.

Paramount has two big event films in November: the James Cameron-produced Skydance film Terminator: Dark Fate which is a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day on November 1 and the Eon/IM Global Blake Lively spy film The Rhythm Section on November 22. Sonic moves away from Universal’s female romantic comedy Last Christmas, Lionsgate’s Roland Emmerich WWII pic Midway, and Warner Bros’ Shining follow-up Doctor Sleep on November 8. The critter will now run up against Disney/Fox’s untitled Kingsman movie and Universal’s The Photograph.

Here’s Fowler’s tweet today: