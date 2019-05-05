‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Director Says Toothy Character Is Getting Redesign: “It’s Going To Happen”

Nostalgia was high earlier this week when Paramount released the first trailer for the big screen adaptation of the classic Sega video game Sonic the Hedgehog, it looked fun, but the Internet had one problem: the teeth of the titular character.

As soon as the trailer dropped fans of the video game seemed to overlook the odd choice of Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” as the backing track and concentrated all Internet backlash on the Sonic’s (voiced by Ben Schwartz) chompers. People took to Twitter and called his teeth “creepy” and “nightmarish”. Director Jeff Fowler responded to the concerns on Twitter.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” he tweeted. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…”

This isn’t the first time fans took issue with the new live-action version of Sonic. When the first look of the lightning fast hedgehog came out in December, people immediately criticized Sonic’s sculpted calves.

Sonic the Hedgehog follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. Fowler directs from a script by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller and Oren Uziel, story by Casey and Miller. The film is slated for a November 15 release.