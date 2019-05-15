Loneliness Novel ‘Something To Live For’ Set To Be Adapted For TV Via ‘Intelligence’ Producer Expectation

Something to Live For, Richard Roper’s forthcoming book about loneliness in a big city, is being adapted into a TV drama after Expectation optioned the novel.

Expectation, which is run by former Endemol boss Tim Hincks and ex-ITV content chief Peter Fincham, is now in the process of developing the adaptation via Creative Director of Drama Kirstie Macdonald.

It is the company’s latest scripted move and comes after it scored a David Schwimmer-fronted comedy, Intelligence, with Sky, and BBC drama Guilt starring Mark Bonnar.

The book is set to be published in the UK by Orion in June, while Putnam’s has acquired the book rights for the U.S. The deal was struck by Jonathan Sissons at Peters Fraser & Dunlop (PFD) on behalf of Laura Williams at Greene & Heaton.

Something to Live For is a heart-warming and bittersweet story that explores the particular sadness of loneliness in a big city, and one man’s attempts to let go of the past and start his life afresh. It tells the story of Andrew, who wants to be normal. He has the perfect wife and 2.4 children waiting at home for him after a long day. At least, that’s what he’s told people.

The truth is, his life isn’t exactly as people think and his little white lie is about to catch up with him. Because in all Andrew’s efforts to fit in, he’s forgotten one important thing: how to really live. And maybe, it’s about time for him to start.

It is written by Roper, who is a non-fiction editor at publishing company Headline, where he works with authors such as James Acaster, Joel Dommett, Andrew O’Neill and Frank Turner. Something to Live For was inspired by an article he read about people whose job it is to follow up after people die alone.

Roper said, “I am delighted to be working with Expectation. Their enthusiasm for Something to Live For is really exciting, and I’m thrilled they’re going to be the team bringing the book to the screen.”

Macdonald added, “I’m thrilled to be developing Something To Live For. I was immediately hooked by the book’s unique premise and Richard’s deeply moving evocation of the need for human connection. It’s a life-affirming, utterly engrossing piece of fiction, and I can’t wait to tell that story on the screen.”