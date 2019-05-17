UPDATED, 3:23 PM: Fox has moved up the Season 16 premiere of So You Think You Can Dance by a week to Monday, June 3 and released a new promo. Watch it below.

PREVIOUSLY, March 27: Fox is making its summer plans. The network today unveiled premiere dates for returning reality competition hits So You Think You Can Dance and MasterChef along with game shows Beat Shazam and the new Dax Shepard-hosted Spin the Wheel from executive producer Justin Timberlake.

The Cat Deeley-fronted SYTYCD will hit the floor for Season 16 at 9 p.m. Monday, June 10. The 10th course of MasterChef gets cookin’ at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, and will air twice a week. Season 3 of Beat Shazam cues up at 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, and the high-stakes new game Spin the Wheel begins play at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Read more details of the shows below.

The quartet joins new series Paradise Hotel (May 9), Season 7 of MasterChef Junior and the newly launched Mental Samurai on Fox’s spring/summer reality schedule.

Here’s what Fox has to say about its newly dated series:

So You Think You Can Dance

Joining fan favorites Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy at the judging table for auditions and the Academy rounds are Emmy Award nominee Laurieann Gibson, Lady Gaga’s longtime choreographer and creative director, and Emmy Award winner and SYTYCD alum Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Cat Deeley hosts. The dance competition series spotlights highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 who compete in contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more to secure their place in the SYTYCD studio, competing each week for America’s votes. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

MasterChef

Celebrating its milestone 10th season, MasterChef will air two nights per week, kicking off Wednesday, May 29 and joining the Thursday lineup on Thursday, June 20. Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich will put a new batch of talented home cooks through a series of challenges and elimination rounds, with one home cook ultimately claiming the title of Master Chef and the $250,000 grand prize.

Beat Shazam

Hosted by Jamie Foxx, Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million. Actress, model and writer Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, will return as deejay. Celebrity guests who have appeared in the series include Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Bolton, Smokey Robinson, TLC and Lance Bass.

Spin the Wheel

Executive produced by Justin Timberlake, and hosted by actor, director, writer and comedian Dax Shepard, the show offers life-changing opportunities to win fortunes each episode with the spin of a massive, unpredictable wheel. The show, created by Timberlake and Andrew Glassman, is a suspenseful, high-energy mix of pop culture trivia, strategy and simple whirling luck, with the possibility of winning incredible sums of cash prizes upwards of $20 million. With massive prize money on the line, contestants must make sweat-inducing, gut-wrenching decisions: whether to walk away, or risk it all to Spin the Wheel one last time.

Here’s the new promo for So You Think You Can Dance: