Snoop Dogg Calls For Louis Farrakhan Support On Facebook And Instagram, Dares Them To Ban Him

Joker’s Wild game show host, dinner party colleague of Martha Stewart, frequent film actor and rapper Snoop Dogg has issued an Instagram post decrying the ban of Louis Farrakhan from and Instagram.

Farrakhan, the controversial Nation of Islam minister, was among several conservative voices banned from the social media platforms this week for being “dangerous,” according to Facebook’s ruling. President Donald Trump said he is “monitoring” the situation, and many outraged politicians and media have stepped up a call for regulation of the platforms, along with search engines and other tech, for their policies of de-platforming unpopular views.

Snoop Dogg told his 31 million followers to post and share videos of Farrakhan, and dared Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram to ban him.

“If you’re down with it like I’m down with it, post your favorite Mr. Farrakhan videos on your Instagram and Facebook page,” Snoop Dogg said in the Instagram video posted Thursday. “Show some love to a real brother.”

In a separate video, he asked, “How the fuck y’all gonna ban Minister Louis Farrakhan for putting the truth out there? I stand with him. I’m with him. Ban me, motherfucker.”

Also banned from Facebook and Instagram are Infowars host Alex Jones, Infowars contributor Paul Joseph Watson, and journalist and activist Laura Loomer, who tearfully asked President Trump to intervene.