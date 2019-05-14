‘Siren’ Renewed For Season 3 By Freeform

Freeform has ordered a third season of its hit mermaid thriller Siren.

The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the series, which ranked as the network’s No. 1 show in the first half of its second season among adults 18-49 and women 18-49.

The mermaid thriller is based on a story by co-writers Eric Wald and Dean White, and is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known in legend an an ancient home of mermaids. The legend part changed, though, when reality set in with the arrival of the mysterious Ryn (Eline Powell), who wreaks havoc on the small fishing town.

In season 2, Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evings-Akingbola) are uncertain about the mermaids’ future after the deadly consequences of the attack on the oil rig and, with the mermaids returning to sea, are left feeling lost without Ryn. Once Helen (Rena Owen) learns she’s not the only one of her kind, she discovers there is a dark side to her people’s past.

Ian Verdun also stars.

Siren is executive produced by Wald and Emily Whitesell, who serves as showrunner.

The second half of Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 13 at 8 PM on Freeform.