‘Single Parents’ Star Jake Choi Signs With Pardigm

Actor Jake Choi, who stars in the ABC comedy Single Parents, has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.

Choi stars as a single sneaker-loving 20-year old dad Miggy on the aforementioned Single Parents alongside Taran Killam, Brad Garrett, Leighton Meester and Kimrie Lewis. He also appears in the MGM and Warner Bros. adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s young adult novel The Sun is Also a Star starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton. In the film, which opens May 17, Choi portrays Melton’s older brother. In the eyes of their Korean immigrant parents, he is the black sheep.

He also appears in Justin Chon’s upcoming indie feature Ms. Purple, which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by Oscilloscope. The film will screen as a centerpiece presentation at the 35th L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival which runs May 2-10. Choi will also be honored on June 1 with the by the Human Rights Campaign with their Visibility Award.

Choi is managed by Ran Aubrey Frazier at Authentic Talent and Literary Management.