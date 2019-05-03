Sinclair Broadcasting Wins Disney RSNs In $10B+ Deal: Report

Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the nation’s largest owner of local TV stations, has finalized a deal to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Disney for more than $10 billion, according to a report Thursday in the Wall Street Journal.

Sinclair was thought to be the front-runner in the race to land the RSNs, which Disney agreed to unload as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and other global regulators ahead of its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of Fox. It already was part of a group that last month acquired the YES Network, thought to be the crown jewel of the regional nets, in a separate deal worth $3.5 billion, and it recently announced a partnership with the Chicago Cubs on a new RSN launching in 2020.

The WSJ, citing people familiar with the deal, reported an official announcement could come as soon as Friday. Neither Sinclair or Disney responded to Deadline’s request for comment. Fox Business, citing unnamed sources, reported last week that the two companies had reached a “handshake” agreement.

Other bidders for the 21 remaining networks included Liberty Media, Major League Baseball and Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league Big3.

The RSNs were cash cows for their owners in the 1990s and 2000s, but more recently they have taken hits amid major disruptions to the traditional business model, and when pay-TV operators refuse to meet their demands for steep carriage fees. (SportsNet LA, a joint venture between Charter and the Los Angeles Dodgers, have left a large chunk of their teams’ Los Angeles fan base unable to watch games due to carriage issues.)

The initial forecast from analysts was for $15 billion-$20 billion for the portfolio.

Sinclair, which already owns the Tennis Channel and the Stadium digital network, signaled interest in the RSNs from almost the beginning, and more so after its $3.9 billion purchase of Tribune Media was rejected by regulators last year and left it sitting on a lot of cash.