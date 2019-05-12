Click to Skip Ad
‘Nacho Libre’ Wrestler Dies In The Ring – ‘Silver King’ Was Age 51

Professional wrestler “Silver King,” who appeared in the Jack Black movie Nacho Libre, died in the ring in matches held Saturday night in London.

Silver King (real name Cesar Barron), age 51, collapsed after he was repeatedly slammed into the canvas during a “Greatest Show of Lucha Libre” event.

Fans started booing as Silver King stayed down, with the ref counting him out and his opponent, Juventud Guerrera, pretending to protest. But medics were then summoned as the wrestler remained immobile.

“It seemed to be part of the show at first but then he didn’t get up – and then the medical team was on the stage. Everybody was cleared out,” a member of the audience told the local paper, the Camden New Journal.

Barron was later pronounced dead at the scene from a heart attack. London’s Met Police told the UK newspaper The Sun that the death was being treated as “non-suspicious.”

Comedian Jack Black posted a tribute on Instagram showing the wrestler, who played a villain called Ramses in the movie, posing in costume.

Jack Black pays tribute to his former Nacho Libre costar

