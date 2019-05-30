Sigourney Weaver To Narrate Nature Docuseries For Red Rock Films

EXCLUSIVE: Sigourney Weaver is set to narrate a nature-based documentary series for wildlife-film company Red Rock Films.
She also will serve as executive producer on the working-titled Wild World project, which will feature a range of wildlife narratives aimed at the entire family.
Weaver narrated the U.S. version of the BBC’s Emmy-winning Planet Earth, which is among Discovery Channel’s most successful nature series ever. Among her recent credits are A Monster Calls, the Ghostbusters reboot and TV’s The Defenders. She next is reprising her role as Dr. Grace Augustine in the upcoming Avatar sequels. She is repped by UTA, Arcieri & Associates and Jackoway Tyerman.
Founded in 2010, Red Rock Films has been a major provider of wildlife content for networks including Discovery Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Animal Planet, Smithsonian Channel and others. The company is repped by UTA.
