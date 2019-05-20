EXCLUSIVE: Sierra/Affinity has boarded rights to novel sci-fi Slash/Back about a group of girls in the Arctic fjords who must fight off an alien invasion.

Pic will follow Maika and her ragtag group of friends who discover an alien invasion in their tiny arctic hamlet. It’s up to them to fight back using makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge. Sierra is shopping on the Croisette.

Nyla Innuksuk and Ryan Cavan have scripted for producers Mixtape VR, Scythia Films, Stellar Citizens, and Red Marrow. Producers include Nyla Innuksuk, The Witch producer Daniel Bekerman, Christopher Yurkovich, Alex Ordanis, Stacey Aglok Macdonald, and Ethan Lazar.

Casting is being overseen by Lisa Beach and Sarah Katzman. Simone Smith is on board as editor. Daniel Goldenberg of Goldenberg Nahmias LLP represents the producers.

The project was part of the Frontières Program throughout 2018-2019 including Montreal and Helsinki and it was also pitched at the Frontières proof of concept pitch presentation at Cannes.

Mixtape VR is an indigenous-owned and female-run Canadian production company. Red Marrow Media is a 100% Inuit-owned outfit based in Iqaluit, Nunavut, and was co-founded by Stacey Aglok MacDonald. Their feature The Grizzlies, ten years in the making and shot almost entirely in Iqaluit, Nunavut, premiered at Toronto last year.