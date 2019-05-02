‘Sideways’ Author Rex Pickett Developing Novel For Stage Musical

Sideways novelist Rex Pickett has formed a joint venture with EFG-Renascence Productions to develop a stage musical based on the book adapted by Alexander Payne into the hit 2004 film.

The project was announced today by EFG-Renascence founder Solomon J. LeFlore and partner Susan Gee. Pickett will write the musical in collaboration with composer Anthony Adams.

Sideways was previously adapted for the stage as a non-musical play, most notably in a 2013 production at The La Jolla Playhouse directed by Des McAnuff (Ain’t Too Proud). Pickett said an Off Broadway staging of that adaptation is planned for next January. The author said the musical will be based on the novel, with scenes not in the movie.

Said LeFlore, “Sideways is an incredible film that has never really been quarried for its franchise potential. We plan to rectify that. With movie-to-Broadway musical adaptations so popular, this seems a natural first step.”

Pickett’s novel The Archivist will be published by Blackstone Publishing this fall. He is repped by APA, and John Campbell at Jcintime Management.