Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Honey Boy’ To Sweeten Up Awards Season

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios will launch Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy in limited theaters on Nov. 8 and expand thereafter.

The film which stars and was written by Shia LaBeouf based on his own experiences won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Vision and Craft at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon snapped up worldwide rights to Honey Boy for a reported $5M

Filmmaker Alma Har’el, whose feature doc work LaBeouf has produced, brings to life a young actor’s stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father through cinema and dreams. Fictionalizing his childhood’s ascent to stardom, and subsequent adult crash-landing into rehab and recovery, Har’el casts Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as Otis Lort, navigating different stages in a frenetic career. LaBeouf takes on the daring and therapeutic challenge of playing a version of his own father, an ex-rodeo clown and a felon. Artist and musician FKA twigs makes her feature-film debut, playing neighbor and kindred spirit to the younger Otis in their garden-court motel home.

The film is produced by Har’el, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Anita Gou and Christopher Leggett. EPs are Fred Berger, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown and Bill Benenson. Honey Boy is produced by Automatik and Delirio, in association with Stay Gold Features, Kindred Spirit and Red Crown Productions.

Amazon Studios will release Ritesh Batra’s Photograph on May 17, Nisha Ganatra’s Late Night nationwide in theaters on June 7, Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s One Child Nation on August 9, and Paul Downs Colaizzo’s Brittany Runs a Marathon on August 23. Additional titles this year include Scott Z. Burns’ The Report starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm, Tom Harper’s The Aeronauts starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, Bert & Bertie’s Troop Zero starring Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Mckenna Grace, and Benedict Andrews’ Against All Enemies starring Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell and Anthony Mackie.