‘She-Ra & The Princess Of Power”: Geena Davis Joins Netflix Series as Huntara

DreamWorks Animation has locked in Oscar-winner Genna Davis for a recurring guest role on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the GLAAD- and Emmy-nominated Netflix original series that returns Aug. 2 with its Season 3 adventures.

The casting coup was announced by executive producer Noelle Stevenson during a fireside chat with Davis at the Bentonville Film Festival. The announced theme of that stage conversation: discussing representation and inclusion in entertainment titled “She for She: Power of the Pack.”

Davis voices a character named Huntara, the imposing de facto leader of the Crimson Waste, who reluctantly helps Adora, Glimmer, and Bow on a quest. Davis may have a special affinity for the sword-and-sandal scene as an elite archer in her personal life. Davis famously took up archery at age 41 and proved to be such a savant that, just two years later, she narrowly missed on her bid to compete on the U.S. Olympic team for the 2000 games in Sydney. Davis finished 29th among 300 at the national championships.

Davis joins an ensemble cast from Seasons 1 and 2 that includes Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry), AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Lauren Ash (Superstore), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black), Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains), Christine Woods (Hello Ladies), Jordan Fisher (Grease: Live), Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie), Adam Ray (American Vandal), and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical).

Executive produced by Noelle Stevenson, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphaned princess named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the legendary warrior She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new surrogate family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.

She-Ra made her first appearance in Filmation’s 1985 feature film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword, which introduced her as the long-lost twin sister of He-Man, the noble muscle-man from the hit Saturday morning cartoon series Masters of the Universe.