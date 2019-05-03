Sharon Tal Yguado Exits As Amazon Studios Head Of Genre Drama

Sharon Tal Yguado is stepping down as Amazon Studios’ Head of Genre Drama after more than two years, sources tell Deadline. The studio, which had no comment, is expected to continue to have a dedicated genre executive with a replacement TBD.

Tal Yguado joined Amazon Studios under its previous regime in January 2017 and was tasked with building a slate of big scope, big event genre series — hourlong science fiction, action, fantasy and horror series.

Only months into her tenure, Tal Yguado became the top scripted programming executive at Amazon Studios following the ousters in fall 2017 of Amazon Studios head Roy Price and his top lieutenant Joe Lewis. She was then named interim head of scripted programming for Amazon Studios, a position she held for the next several months.

Tal Yguado stayed on after Jennifer Salke joined Amazon Studios as new head in spring 2018. Salke subsequently named Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng co-heads of television.

During her tenure, Tal Yguado worked on a number of upcoming series, including Lord Of the Rings, The Dark Tower and The Wheel Of Time and spearheaded overall deals with The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman and Stranger Things’ Justin Doble.

Before joining Amazon Studios, Tal Yguado served as EVP Global Scripted Programming at Fox Networks Group and Head of Fox International Studios. In her 13 years at Fox, she oversaw the company’s global content strategy and supervised such projects for the Fox International Channels as AMC’s The Walking Dead and FX’s Marvel drama Legion, which FIC is distributing internationally, and Cinemax’s Outcast, which the company developed, produces and distributes internationally.