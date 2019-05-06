Shari Smiley Becomes Manager At 3 Arts

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime lit agent and manager Shari Smiley has joined 3 Arts.

Smiley had most recently been a manager at The Gotham Group, where in her four year stay she sold the dramatic rights to several titles, notably In A Dark, Dark Wood, The Barbizon and An Anonymous Girl, all of which resulted in bidding wars. Smiley brings with her a diverse range of bestselling authors. Most recently she oversaw a bidding battle for the Mary Kubica novel The Other Mrs, which was won by Netflix and she has been consulting for the executor of the J.R.R. Tolkien Estate.

Smiley spent the bulk of her career, 18 years worth, at CAA, where she began as a receptionist in 1993. As an agent there, she sold rights that went on to become the films Wild, Gone Girl, The Devil Wears Prada, Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, Artemis Fowl series, Pride And Prejudice And Zombies and the TV series Sharp Objects.

“Many of us have known Shari Smiley for years and her combination of personal warmth, proven negotiation skills and great taste to will make her a valuable addition to 3 Arts,” the manager/producer said in a statement.

Said Smiley: “I’ve known and respected Erwin Stoff my entire career, so I am thrilled to be joining him and the 3 Arts family.”