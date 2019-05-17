‘Destroyer’ Actor Shamier Anderson Joins Anna Kendrick & Toni Colette In ‘Stowaway’ Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Shamier Anderson, most recently seen opposite Nicole Kidman in Destroyer, has boarded the cast of Stowaway, the Joe Penna-directed thriller that has Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette attached to star.

Anderson will play an unintended stowaway who, on a mission headed to Mars, accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist.

Penna wrote the screenplay with Ryan Morrison, who will also serve as executive producer. XYZ Films will produce alongside augenschein Filmproduktion and RISE PICTURES. XYZ and CAA Media Finance are financing for the film and handling worldwide sales, which continue during Cannes.

Anderson was also recently cast in Barry Alexander Brown’s civil rights drama, Son of the South, which has Spike Lee, Brown’s long-time collaborator, on hand as executive producer.

