Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Anita Gou Feels Like “A Unicorn” As A Young, Female, Asian Producer & Pursues “Projects That Can Travel Beyond Borders” — Deadline Disruptors

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Big Bang Theory' Series Finale Watched By 18 Million

Read the full story

‘Destroyer’ Actor Shamier Anderson Joins Anna Kendrick & Toni Colette In ‘Stowaway’ Thriller

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (10118688jp) Shamier Anderson arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Shamier Anderson, most recently seen opposite Nicole Kidman in Destroyer, has boarded the cast of Stowaway, the Joe Penna-directed thriller that has Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette attached to star.

Anderson will play an unintended stowaway who, on a mission headed to Mars, accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist.

Penna wrote the screenplay with Ryan Morrison, who will also serve as executive producer. XYZ Films will produce alongside augenschein Filmproduktion and RISE PICTURES.  XYZ and CAA Media Finance are financing for the film and handling worldwide sales, which continue during Cannes.

Anderson was also recently cast in Barry Alexander Brown’s civil rights drama, Son of the South, which has Spike Lee, Brown’s long-time collaborator, on hand as executive producer.

He’s repped by CAA, Mosaic, Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates Inc., and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad