EXCLUSIVE: The Shailene Woodley serial killer thriller Misanthrope has presold around the world for FilmNation here in Cannes following a buyer presentation that included the Big Little Lies actress and director Damian Szifron (Wild Tales).

Woodley will star as a talented but troubled cop recruited by the FBI to help profile and track a murderer. Szifron has scripted with Jonathan Wakeham, with additional casting underway and filming due to take place in Atlanta later this year.

Deals have closed with France (Metropolitan), Germany (Tobis), Italy (BIM), Spain (Vertigo), Eastern Europe (Vertical), CIS (Volga), Benelux (via the company’s output deal with The Searchers), Greece (Feelgood), Iceland (Sam Films), Israel (Lev), Middle East (Italia), Portugal (Nos), Switzerland (Pathé) and Latam (Sun).

Also closed were Hong Kong (Edko), India (PVR), Indonesia (PT Prima), Japan (Gaga), Philippines (Pioneer), Singapore (Shaw), South Korea and Thailand (Joyncinema), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Vietnam (Blue Lantern), Pan Asia Pay TV (Fox Networks Group), Australia/NZ (Roadshow, also via an output) and South Africa (Empire). UK is under negotiation.

FilmNation once again rode high on the Croisette and for a second successive year had three movies pitch sellouts in the shape of Down Under Cover, sold to Paramount for the world; Mincemeat, which sold to Warner Bros for a handful of markets and to indies in others; and Misanthrope, which went the indie route.

In 2018, the company saw excellent business on 355, Ironbark and this year’s well-received Cannes competition drama Pain and Glory.