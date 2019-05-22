Seth Gordon Re-Ups Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific producer-director-writer Seth Gordon and his Exhibit A banner have signed a rich new three-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television where Gordon has been based for the past eight years.

Under the new pact, Gordon and his producing partner Julia Gunn will continue to develop and produce new series projects through Exhibit A.

Gordon is coming off a strong 2019 broadcast upfront where he saw both of his broadcast pilots for Sony TV go to series.

Comedy United We Fall, which Gordon and Gunn developed and executive produce through Exhibit A, went to series at ABC, with Julius Goldy Sharpe as creator, exec producer and showrunner.

Gordon also executive produces the newly picked up NBC drama series Lincoln, based on the Bone Collector novel, after coming on board to direct and exec produce the pilot.

Additionally, Gordon directed and executive produced the opening episode for Apple’s upcoming Ron Moore space drama For All Mankind. With a number of series he has executive produced after directing the pilots still going strong, Gordon has seven current series he has worked on as executive producer/director — all of them via Sony TV — ABC hits The Good Doctor and The Goldbergs, Netflix’s Atypical, Amazon’s Sneaky Pete and the upcoming For All Mankind, United We Fall and Lincoln.

Gordon started in documentaries with such projects as the 2007 The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters and the Oscar-winning 2011 film Undefeated, before transitioning into storytelling. His feature directing credits include Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief and Bay Watch.

After some episodic directing work on The Office, Parks & Recreation, Community and Modern Family, Gordon made his foray into TV development with the 2010 Sony TV comedy Breaking In, which her co-created, directed and executive produced. It ran on Fox for two seasons.

