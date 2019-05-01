Currently in the final stages of post-production, the film charts the career of Brazilian musician Mendes and his band Brasil ’66. The three-time Grammy winner has recorded more than 35 albums, many of which went gold or platinum, and is well known for hit singles such as Mas Que Nada.

John Scheinfeld (Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary) directs, writes, and produces the film while Dave Harding (Grizzly Man) also produces, with Concord’s Glen Barros and John Burk and Great Point’s Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve executive producing. Great Point will have a promo in Cannes and the film’s release will coincide with Mendes’ new album.

“Working on this film was a new adventure,” said Mendes. “It’s been a wonderful chance to ‘relive’ my journey, and, with John Scheinfeld at the helm, the experience has been joyful and thrilling.”

“Sergio Mendes is a visionary,” added The U.S. vs. John Lennon director Scheinfeld. “He has consistently expanded his musical horizons, incorporating new and different sounds to keep his music fresh and unique. His life is an exceptional blend of magical encounters, spontaneity and serendipity which, for me, makes him an irresistible subject for a film.”

Great Point’s Cannes marché slate will also include Cathy Brady’s directorial debut Wildfire, in post-production, the horror Rose, also in post-production and The Last Tree, Shola Amoo’s Sundance 2019 title, which Picturehouse is releasing in the UK.